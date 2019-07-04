Home Cities Chennai

Rank list for vet, animal sciences courses released

Girls have topped the rank list for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Students from Oklahoma State University, US, and TANUVAS – both institutions signed pact for student training programmes – met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Girls have topped the rank list for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Swathi S of Dharmapuri district has topped the rank list with 199.50 marks in Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry course (BVSc &AH) while Laxmipriyadharshini of Sivaganga has emerged as the topper in BTech (Food Technology / Poultry Technology / Dairy Technology) courses.
The rank list was released by Animal Husbandry minister, Udumalai K Radhkrishnan, at the Madras Veterinary College. Interestingly, all three toppers in BVSc and AH courses are women. Jane Sylvia S has secured second rank while Harsha M has secured third. Jane and Harsha have scored 199.25 and 199 marks, respectively. Even the second rank holder in the BTech course is a girl – R Aishwarya while the third rank holder is Suresh K M.

On the occasion, the minister said this year, the number of applications received by TANUVAS has increased significantly. The counselling schedule details will be announced on the TANUVAS website shortly. The eligible candidates can download their counselling call letter and instructions from the website, using their Login ID and password and attend the counselling in person on the prescribed date and time. Rank list and details about counselling will be available on www.tanuvas.ac.in.

