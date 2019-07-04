Shameful: Stray dogs living through hell in Greater Chennai Corporation's sterilisation centre

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A shocking video allegedly shot recently at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) Pulianthope pound, which has been sourced by CE, exposes the alarming state of affairs at the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre whose primary purpose is to sterilise stray dogs. In the video, more than a dozen newborn puppies are seen lying in their own faeces and urine.

The disturbing video also shows the unhygienic conditions of the room where a swarm of flies hover over what looks like a dead puppy.



Only in January this year, advocate commissioner A Yogeshwaran submitted a detailed report to the Madras High Court stating that the three dog pounds — Pulianthope, Kannamapet and Lloyds Road — were in an abysmal state. Substantiating his contention with photographs, he said the records were also in utter disarray and the provisions spelt out in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act have been flouted blatantly. The report was in response to public interest litigation filed by a private animal welfare organisation alleging improper upkeep of the pounds.

Flouting rules

“The Corporation workmen pick up pregnant dogs from the roads and take them to ABC where they give birth to the puppies. It is a blatant violation because the place is meant for sterilisation. Till 2015, when People For Animals (PFA) NGO was taking care of the centre, they used to adopt the dogs and the puppies, whereas now they are left to die on the road or the centre itself,” said Shanmugasundaram Sampath Raju, founder of Adhvika Foundation of family welfare.



He said, “Firstly and most importantly, there is no weighing machine at the centre and the dose of anaesthesia for surgery can only be determined based on the weight. Secondly, doctors must check the haemoglobin and platelet count because if any one of the parameters is below normal, post-operative care is most crucial for the dog to survive. Most dogs here die due to internal bleeding caused because of sheer negligence by surgeons, who I feel are unqualified.”

Gruesome act

Concurring, Madhavi Ramanan, a pet parent who visited the pound recently, said, “The scene of surgery at the pound is similar to that of a tailor shop. They ruthlessly cut, stitch and send the female dogs as if they are a piece of cloth. There were also instances when I had seen dead dogs with their intestines out on the floor at the pound. Despite the court case, it is horrifying how the Corporation is still not taking the issue seriously.”



Animal welfare activists say the lack of interest could be because the consultant doctors are only paid about Rs 100 to Rs 130 per surgery. “Most of them display an attitude as if whatever they are doing itself is a lot more for what they are being paid. It is the duty of the Corporation to take care of the issue, the doctors cannot show their frustration over helpless dogs,” said an activist on condition of anonymity.

Official report

The detailed report submitted by advocate commissioner Yogeshwaran, after a surprise visit to all the three pounds, shows that none of them adhered to the norms.

When usually birth control surgeries are preceded by a ‘pre-surgery’ testing to assess the fitness of the dogs based on blood tests and physical examination, the Corporation performs the operation based on mere visual assessment, the report found. The Corporation lacks equipment or infrastructure for the surgery.

All the three centres had a strong stench and the dogs were lying in faeces. Even data for the number of surgeries or death registries have not been maintained.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the Pulianthope pound has come under the scanner. In September 2017, a 40-second video shot at the pound went viral on social media. The video showed trails of blood on the floor in a room of about a dozen dogs. The person who shot the video claimed that the wounds were due to birth control surgeries at the centre that went wrong.

In 2015, animal activists had taken up the issue with Corporation authorities demanding the suspension of its animal birth control activities after similar images did the rounds on social media.

In denial

“The premises of the pound is very clean and the person who shot the video did not seek any permission from the authorities. He attempted to present a distorted version of the place for the sake of publicity,” said the official concerned. When asked if the centre has a weighing machine, he said, “No, we do not have a weighing machine. The dose of anaesthesia can be determined by looking at the physical appearance. We will know.”