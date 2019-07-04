Snapping cables, leaky roofs: How safe is travelling in Chennai metro?

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recent incidents of snapping of overhead cables, bursting of transformer and leaky roofs in metro stations has again put the safety of passengers into question.



On June 25 at around 8.30 pm, the 25 KV overhead wire which supplies electricity to the train, snapped and fell on the train between Airport and Nanganallur stations. Due to this, the train stopped midway and around 100 passengers walked along the ramp to reach Meenambakkam station. Employees claim that the point machine, used for the crossover of trains, also did not function properly immediately after this incident.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened, said a section of permanent employees who blamed outsourcing of contract employees as the reason behind this. When the AGDMS-Washermanpet stretch was thrown open in February, the overhead cable snapped at Saidapet after getting tangled with the pantograph. A similar incident happened around two years ago in Vadapalani station. “In important departments like rolling stock, power supply, signalling, operation and maintenance, untrained staff on contract basis are employed. They do not have any technical qualification and most have studied only till class 10. Chennai Metro Rail focusses more on covering up a mishap than correcting it,” said a permanent staff.

Next day after this incident, on June 26, the transformer supplying power to Koyambedu station burst. Due to this, there was no power supply at the station for around three hours. Permanent staff alleged that this happened as the metre reading of the transformer was not properly taken by outsourced employees. “Our senior officials openly told us not to bother about regular maintenance of equipment as accidents happen only once in a while,” said another staff.

Also, sources added that even after a suicide and a chain snatching incident, no major security measure has been taken. “Also due to lack of adequate manpower, only few people are scanned at most stations. Other than this, even during light showers, water leaks from roofs. Danger of people slipping down is high,” added the source.

When TNIE contacted the Chennai Metro Rail management, officials said after trains stopped due to snapping of overhead cable, people were escorted back safely to the nearest station and were dropped at Airport and Nanganallur road stations by tempo travellers. “The deployment of security personnel has been strengthened. Necessary action is being taken for the provision of more CCTV cameras and the installation of camera work is under progress,” added the official.