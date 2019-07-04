TNEA counselling: Over 2K take part on first day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 2,000 candidates participated in the first day of the general counselling of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) and made their initial payments.

Secretary of TNEA, T Purushothaman said the online general counselling kicked off on a smooth note on Wednesday across the State. The counselling will be held in four rounds from July 3 to July 28. During the first round, the candidates who have secured ranks from 1 to 9,872, can make their initial payments from July 3 to July 10. Candidates who have made it to the rank list, need to make an initial payment of `5,000 to register and mark their participation in the counselling process. For SC and ST students, the initial payment fee is `1,000. The same will be adjusted in the college tuition fees after admission.

“On the first day itself, while 2,000 students made their initial payments online, we have received at least 44 demand drafts at the facilitation centres, set up across the State to help students, who are not well-versed with the online process,” said Purushothaman.

The candidates of the first round, can add and lock their choices of college between July 8 to July 10 and the final allotment of seats will be announced on July 13. The TNEA officials said more time has been allotted for the first round candidates to ensure that those who have also got seats in MBBS courses, don’t face any problem. Candidates can make initial payments from July 8 to 22 based on their rankings. The final allotment of seats for third and fourth rounds will be published on July 23 and July 28, respectively.