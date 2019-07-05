CMDA to hold safety audit of all its projects after high mast collapse

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will be conducting a safety audit across its projects after an electrical high mast at Manjambakkam Truck Parking yard collapsed on Wednesday night.

A CMDA official at the site told Express that the post was put up five years ago. He said the mast while falling, brushed past a truck and there were no injuries or damages. Interestingly, the truck parking yard has a history of accidents and allegations.

Four years ago, a 50-year-old CMDA engineer died after an iron gate fell on him at the truck terminal. Seshadri of Alandur was checking the emergency rolling gates at the terminal when the incident took place at around 10 am. The security guards who were helping him during an inspection, pushed the gate as it was stuck. When they pushed it hard, the gate fell on Seshadri.

Earlier, junior engineer Gnanrathinam, in his letter immediately after Moulivakkam building collapse, blew the whistle on the shoddy work being done at Manjambakkam truck terminal and the alleged involvement of his colleagues. He alleged irregularities in the construction of an arch at Manjambakkam truck termnial and had said the foundation bed had to be strengthened. However, then CMDA member secretary gave a clean chit after a probe. Meanwhile, a senior CMDA official said a safety audit of all the electrical high masts erected under various projects will be undertaken. The high mast was a Bajaj electrical post, he said.

