Home Cities Chennai

College told to return fees and certificates

The students Harish Krishnan and Sooraj Suresh of Alappuzha joined a hotel management course at Chennai Amritas College.

Published: 05th July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two 17-year-old students from Kerala, who studied in a private college here, heaved a sigh of relief after their struggle to get back fees and their original certificates from the college following their drop-out came to an end, thanks to the District Legal Services Authority.

The students Harish Krishnan and Sooraj Suresh of Alappuzha joined a hotel management course at Chennai Amritas College. However, when they discontinued the course,  and requested return of their certificates and refund of fees, the college demanded Rs 48,000. The students then sought the help of the DLSA.

I Jayanthi, DLSA secretary, said that the college authorities were called for a meeting. “They  soon agreed to hand over the original certificates to the students after their financial situation was explained.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp