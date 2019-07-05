College told to return fees and certificates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two 17-year-old students from Kerala, who studied in a private college here, heaved a sigh of relief after their struggle to get back fees and their original certificates from the college following their drop-out came to an end, thanks to the District Legal Services Authority.

The students Harish Krishnan and Sooraj Suresh of Alappuzha joined a hotel management course at Chennai Amritas College. However, when they discontinued the course, and requested return of their certificates and refund of fees, the college demanded Rs 48,000. The students then sought the help of the DLSA.

I Jayanthi, DLSA secretary, said that the college authorities were called for a meeting. “They soon agreed to hand over the original certificates to the students after their financial situation was explained.”