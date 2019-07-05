Metro services delayed by power cable glitch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Metro Rail services along the AGDMS- Washermanpet route were delayed on Thursday morning due to problems in the overhead electricity cable. This, in turn, caused disruptions in power supply to the trains along this route and supply was cut off for nearly four hours.

Metro Rail officials said that around 9 am, normalcy was restored in these routes. Employees at the spot said that around 5 am, the main transformer burst and subsequently, cable connected to it lost power supply. Near the Thousand Lights Metro station at the spot where the overhead cable was splitting into two, the cable going towards Washermanpet lost power supply.

“Lack of maintenance and poor supervision by contract workers is the main reason behind this problem. Usually to rectify the glitch, these workers will be assigned. But as the Minister for Industries was coming for an event, we, the permanent staff, were deployed instead,” said an employee.

Along the AGDMS- Central and Central-Washermanpet routes, only one train in each route was functioning. Hence, there was a train in every 14 minutes, instead of the usual seven. A total of three trains stopped on the tracks at AGDMS, Teynampet and Washermanpet stations.

Anantharam N, a resident of Chetpet, who was travelling to LIC, said he had to wait for 20 minutes to catch a train from Teynampet. “I missed the train and had to wait for nearly 20 minutes to catch the next one. As this happened early in the morning, many were not affected. But this is the third time I’m getting delayed due to glitches in Metro Rail,” he said.

Anandhi, a regular commuter, said she was late to catch a train at Central. “Such incidents are increasing. As over a lakh commuters use the Metro, even brief delays will affect many,” she added.