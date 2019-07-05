Two killed, 5 injured in different accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed and five others injured in three road accidents in the city. In the first accident, a college student died and three others were injured after a car overturned at Krishnan Karanai on the East Coast Road on Wednesday night. They were travelling from Velachery to Puducherry. Police said Preetha was seated in the front seat while Karthik was driving and two of their friends, Ashwin and Fraklin, were seated at the back.

“They were nearing Krishnan Karanai when a cow appeared in the middle of the road and so, Karthik lost balance of the vehicle which rammed into a central median and overturned,” said a police officer. Preetha was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Police have registered a case.

In the second accident on Thursday afternoon, a 21-year-old man allegedly fell from a flyover and suffered grievous injures after the motorbike he was riding rammed a car near the Anna Nagar arch. Karuppaiah Arunachalam, working in a hotel in T Nagar, “on Thursday afternoon, was climbing up the Anna Nagar flyover. He tried to overtake a car when his vehicle rammed into it and he fell from the flyover,” said a police officer. He was rushed to a hospital.

In the third accident, Uma (47), travelling on the pillion of a motorbike that her husband Sundaram was driving, was killed when a tanker lorry rammed into the vehicle near Chitlapakkam signal. Her husband is undergoing treatment.