A rally to remember

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Duchess Club and Madras Motor Sports Club will conduct the 18th edition of the Indian Oil-Duchess All Women Car Rally 2018 on Sunday. “There are very few women’s rallies in the city,” said Nina Reddy, joint MD, Savera Hotel. “The format is such that you will really need to use your brains. The rally is all about the excitement of working as a team and is a great way to know the city better.” This year, she said, there is an interesting addition to the rally — a treasure hunt.

The same Time/ Distance/Speed (TSD) format will be followed and about 50-60 kilometres will be covered. A special category for families has been added this year and there are lots of exciting prizes to be won. The rally will be flagged off at Hotel Savera and will end at Phoenix MarketCity followed by lunch. The event is open for cars of all engine capacities and categories including diesel cars and jeeps.

“We decided to follow this format so that those who are new to the rally are not lost,” she said. “We’ll have clues that will require photos to be taken and so on and the whole experience will be an enjoyable test in teamwork.” This year’s theme is ‘My Country, My Pride’.

The best-dressed car and team according to the dress code will be awarded. Around 100 cars are expected to hit the road this year with teams of four each. Entry fee per car is `1,000 +18%GST (inclusive of lunch for four). The rally will be flagged off on July 7 at 9 am at Savera Hotel. To register, call 9841288631 or 9841613025. Entry forms can be collected from The Duchess Club, Hotel Savera.