A Star-tegy game for the future

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : As most strategy games go, Stellaris starts out simple enough. You are a space exploration adventurer and the ruler of brand-new empire. The first of your decisions is to pick one of five different species – you could take the obvious option of the wasteful human, or choose a more environmentally aware, yet battle-hungry fungoid. To help aid your first strategic decision, Stellaris has a convenient description of each of the different species on the nature of rulership (a random assortment of democracy to elected dictatorships), pros and cons.

Stellaris has multiple complexities added to the typical battle-and-conquest format. To say in the least, this includes actual battles happening in 3D, an ‘infinite variation of species’, and their ‘specific ideologies’ (a fancy way of saying procedural generation) which throw in an interesting twist into the decisions you continue to make in the game.

The exploration involves you setting out your science ships to identify new star systems and planets. Internal empire growth happens as well, we get to set people into specific roles for scientists, governors and admirals. Trade and resource usage can be controlled — and a combination of these decisions create the personality of your empire. The decisions you make can penalise you mathematically — through ‘influence’ points and energy income.

As the empire expands, it is likely that a neighbouring faction declares war on yours. However, this happens rarely in the single player mode of the game — apparently this is because of the AI being wary of larger opponents, making the game quite peaceful. The complexity in this game arises due to the number of decisions that need to be made at any point of time — you hardly know the complete scope of your role in the game in most strategy adventures.

But in Stellaris, the interface itself is intuitive — you click on any part of the numerous buttons on screen to understand its role and what it would mean to your growing empire. There’s also the peaceful ambient space music (which might get boring 10 hours in). It’s success in the PC race has birthed the expansion version ‘Utopia’, which releases for the console in August.