Fashion and food fiesta at this pop-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vaishali Vijaykumar Buva House was brimming with fashion enthusiasts on Friday. Dressed up in pastel props in shades of pink and cream, the Lime Soda Pop-Up was just the happy place we needed to go to for some weekend cheer. “This is the 20th edition and there are 60 stalls. It’s a mix of homegrown brands and those from other cities. Most of them have only an online presence in Instagram.

We wanted to offer them a platform to meet their clientele in person. Otherwise, the theme is close to spring. Prices are affordable and we’ve got you covered from head to toe. We recently had our international pop-up in Singapore. We’re slowly growing,” said Soundariya Anil, founder of Lime Soda. Rithika Shankar’s Kimara Fashion Studio was all about breezy fabrics and English colours.

“Layered skirt and pants are in trend. People also go for flowy maxis or anything that’s light on their skin. The city has picked up on trends of making seasonal style statements. Fashion bloggers and enthusiasts are conscious about dressing up appropriately for occasions. They are very much on par with international and ramp trends,” she said. The fragrance of skincare by Be’ayu’tiful.you caught our attention. Anti-ageing creams, sunscreen, lip balms, scar removal creams and face pack were stacked neatly.

“We work towards bridging Ayurveda and beauty. We’ve been in the industry for the past 120 years. It’s easy for customers to get conned with the plethora of organic beauty options available in the market. Our products are light in colour and fragrance, and are prepared using traditional methods. Saffron is mainly used as a base ingredient,” said Dr Narasimham Jammi, co-founder of the brand.

Among the many were Label Zohra’s handmade and handprinted saris and Jaipur ornament collection. Arodhi’s cotton jumpsuits and patchwork waistcoats along with Everward India’s pouches and recycled notebooks re presented the sustainable market to spread awareness among the crowd. Alongside dresses and accessories, there were many food stalls offering everything from handcrafted vegan ice-creams to cold-pressed fruit juices. One among them, The Brown Bread, offered subscription-based diets and varieties of bread made using millets and organic flour. It was a perfect shoppin.