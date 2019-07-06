New bar in town

Home Cities Chennai

The ambiance is dark, perfect for sipping a fine whiskey or a glass of red wine.

Photo: Ashwin Prasath/The bar can seat 100 persons

CHENNAI: KV Navya Did you ever want to have secret underground conversations like in the movies? Or ever wanted to hide away with a stiff drink in hand, maybe with a few friends or maybe solo. For when the mood strikes, head straight to The Godown Bar that opened its doors to Chennaiites on Thursday. Get down a flight of stairs at S Hotels in T Nagar and into the basement, and you’ll find the bar with a seating capacity of 100.

The ambiance is dark, perfect for sipping a fine whiskey or a glass of red wine. The secluded setting is ideal if you want to stay away from the busy bar scene in the city. The menu explores continental and Asian cuisines, and has a spread of Indian food with unique cocktails. “The bar industry has always fascinated me. My gang of friends and I enjoy conversations over a beer and good music, more than anything. I opened my first club — The Candy Club — in 2011, which is now called The Vault Bar Exchange.

This is my second and the corporates are my target audience,” said Adithyan Vijayakumar, MD, The Godown Bar. The prices of food and beverages here are reasonable. “The food items are not priced more than `300 and a pint of beer costs `175. So, whether it is the beginning of the month or the end, you can enjoy with friends at this budget-friendly bar anytime,” he said.

The manager of the place, T Mukilvannan, with 19 years of experience in the bartending industry, will help you choose the right cocktail or drink, based on your preference. You can also ask for your drink to be customised. “From Vodka Redbull, balm cocktails to kiwi and chilli, we have an excellent crew to get you anything you want. We also have a wide range of mocktails for teetotallers,” said Mukilvannan. The Godown Bar is located at S Hotels, Thanikachalam Street, T Nagar and is open from 12 pm to 12 am. A pint of beer costs `175.

