Home Cities Chennai

Plan it to win planet

Selecting terrain for your celestial body and keeping in mind a secret objective has never been this nuanced and entertaining

Published: 06th July 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Some modern board games have such high production qualities that their ‘toy factor’ is off the charts. That’s almost certainly somewhat responsible for the constant success of miniatures games on Kickstarter, for example. Today, we’re taking a look at Planet, a game with a definite in-built toy factor, but a wonderful game underneath as well.

In Planet, 2-4 players are tasked with creating planets out of nothing. You’ll take turns drafting magnetic terrain tiles that snap onto your planet core, which is a massive 12-sided object. Each of you will be given a secret goal at the beginning — maybe you want to create an ice planet, while your opponent might be trying for Waterworld — that has some impact on which tiles you draft, but you’ll probably be more concerned about the animals.

You see, from the third round onwards, there are animal species laid out next to the tiles; each with different terrain requirements. The squirrel, for example, might want to live in the largest forest area that isn’t adjacent to tundra, whereas the whale’s interested in whichever planet has the most separate oceans. Whoever manages to fulfil the requirements of a species better than everybody else claims that card for themselves — they’re worth points at the end of the game. However, if you tie with another player, the species just gets bumped to the next round where it will be evaluated once again.

Here’s your first inkling that Planet isn’t merely a pretty face — working out which terrain types to prioritise based on the upcoming species is capital-T tricky. There’s no way you can do everything, which means you’re going to need to hope that whatever you’re ignoring doesn’t come back to bite you. What’s more, that rule about deferring tied species is absolutely brilliant — that means that you and your opponent are locked into a standoff going into the next round. Do you take a tile that isn’t great for you just to ensure that you can break the deadlock and claim that species, or do you pivot and go for something completely different and hope your opponent doesn’t seize the opening you just gave him? It’s a little touch, but it is part of what makes this game great.

Another nice touch is the rule that any species that shares a terrain requirement with your personal objective is only worth one point each, whereas all other species are worth two — meaning that the cards that are relatively easier to claim are also not worth as much to you. That’s a nice bit of balancing right there, and it speaks to how much thought went into this design.

Overall, Planet is a delightful game. It’s wonderfully tactile — manipulating your planet core in your hands never stops being fun, which is good because you’ll be doing a lot of it! It’s also a definite attention-grabber that’s likely to have people stop by and ask ‘What’s that?!’ Underneath all the window-dressing, however, there is a very solid game and one that should go down well with families and friends alike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp