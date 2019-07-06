Plan it to win planet

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Some modern board games have such high production qualities that their ‘toy factor’ is off the charts. That’s almost certainly somewhat responsible for the constant success of miniatures games on Kickstarter, for example. Today, we’re taking a look at Planet, a game with a definite in-built toy factor, but a wonderful game underneath as well.

In Planet, 2-4 players are tasked with creating planets out of nothing. You’ll take turns drafting magnetic terrain tiles that snap onto your planet core, which is a massive 12-sided object. Each of you will be given a secret goal at the beginning — maybe you want to create an ice planet, while your opponent might be trying for Waterworld — that has some impact on which tiles you draft, but you’ll probably be more concerned about the animals.

You see, from the third round onwards, there are animal species laid out next to the tiles; each with different terrain requirements. The squirrel, for example, might want to live in the largest forest area that isn’t adjacent to tundra, whereas the whale’s interested in whichever planet has the most separate oceans. Whoever manages to fulfil the requirements of a species better than everybody else claims that card for themselves — they’re worth points at the end of the game. However, if you tie with another player, the species just gets bumped to the next round where it will be evaluated once again.

Here’s your first inkling that Planet isn’t merely a pretty face — working out which terrain types to prioritise based on the upcoming species is capital-T tricky. There’s no way you can do everything, which means you’re going to need to hope that whatever you’re ignoring doesn’t come back to bite you. What’s more, that rule about deferring tied species is absolutely brilliant — that means that you and your opponent are locked into a standoff going into the next round. Do you take a tile that isn’t great for you just to ensure that you can break the deadlock and claim that species, or do you pivot and go for something completely different and hope your opponent doesn’t seize the opening you just gave him? It’s a little touch, but it is part of what makes this game great.

Another nice touch is the rule that any species that shares a terrain requirement with your personal objective is only worth one point each, whereas all other species are worth two — meaning that the cards that are relatively easier to claim are also not worth as much to you. That’s a nice bit of balancing right there, and it speaks to how much thought went into this design.

Overall, Planet is a delightful game. It’s wonderfully tactile — manipulating your planet core in your hands never stops being fun, which is good because you’ll be doing a lot of it! It’s also a definite attention-grabber that’s likely to have people stop by and ask ‘What’s that?!’ Underneath all the window-dressing, however, there is a very solid game and one that should go down well with families and friends alike.