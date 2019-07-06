Stay safe, get good

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

After the death of a 16-year-old boy, based in Madhya Pradesh, from playing PUBG Mobile in May this year, non-gamers and concerned parties have called for some form of gaming regulation. But gamers like me know, best of all, that the only thing that works in our community is self-regulation. So here are a few ways to make sure you stay healthy while sitting down for a session.

Eat and hydrate

Once you really get into a session, your body is no longer signalling hunger or thirst, but adrenaline and split-second reflexes, unless you’re playing Breath of the Wild and the food you cook on-screen makes you salivate. However, the fatigue afterwards can really affect your health. Eat a large and hearty meal before you settle down, and make sure you have a water bottle beside you to frequently sip.

Get settled right

We gamers love our expensive gaming set-ups, but you don’t need the best gaming chair out there to play smart. Make sure you’re sitting straight on a comfortable chair, eight to ten feet away from the screen. For my fellow hand-held fans as well as all the mobile players out there, keep the screen away at a comfortable arm’s length.

Use the toilet

Aside for the laughs, there’s another reason why using the toilet saves the game in No More Heros, it’s a reminder to save your bladder. Make sure you listen to your body’s needs when you game, especially when you need to relieve yourself, because it can cause long-term health issues. Washing your face with a refreshing soap will help you stay alert and keep your skin well cared for.

Stretch

There are several exercises and stretches you can do while sitting down. A quick Google search will tell you all the various techniques you need. Following these stretches for your neck, back and limbs are important, but also don’t forget to stretch out your fingers and wrists too.

Just a game

At the end of the day, we play games to have fun. It’s a fun break from the reality — after all, there’s no way I could climb up a cliff like Lara did in Tomb Raider. It’s entertainment and a sport, and eventually you need to detach and take care of daily tasks. Play smart and play safe to keep gaming.

Take breaks

Ten minutes outside for every hour online, this is the golden mantra. I personally like to walk around my terrace for fifteen minutes. The movement and fresh air does wonders for your health, and often gives me a boost to come back to the game even stronger. Those clickers aren’t going to get Ellie now!