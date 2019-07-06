Water, no more a pipe dream for MKB Nagar residents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When a majority of Chennai has been staging various protests demanding drinking water supply every day, a part of MKB Nagar is rejoicing. Residents of this locality in north Chennai are cheerful about receiving adequate pipeline drinking water supply at homes from Wednesday after prolonged water woes. The water supply had been disrupted from 10th to 17th East Cross Streets, between 4th and 8th Main Road in MKB Nagar for the last three months, even before the acute shortage of water in the city began, say residents. “We didn’t get pipeline supply for more than three months. They used to supply water through tankers, but every house used to get just four pots of water. Now, I feel much relieved,” said R Gajalakshmi, a resident of 12th Cross Street.

Official takes charge

The residents and the welfare association then approached VA Elumalai, executive engineer of Division 37 depot of Metro Water. “After we gave him a representation, he started supplying water through tankers. But, that too was not enough. We again briefed him and requested him to solve the water crisis in the area,” said SA Deivamani, president of Artisan Residents Welfare Association.

A Metro Water official said, “We conducted an inspection in the said streets of MKB Nagar and found that many valves of underground pipes were either partially closed or fully closed. In some areas, it was clogged.” The inspection has been going on for the past one month. Speaking to Express, Elumalai said, “So far, we have identified over 12 defective valves, and fixed them.

Many of the valves in the area were not checked for over a decade. With new roads being laid atop them subsequently, the valves were buried in the ground. Because of this, some residents were getting less water supply and others did not get any. After we fixed the problem, the water flow to these areas has been increased.”

Inspections ongoing

The inspection work is completed in the north side of Central Avenue, but still pending on the south side. “In the coming days, we will check these areas also and resolve the problem,” said the executive engineer. Residents requested Metro Water officials to ensure regular supply of water. “I have spent sleepless nights. We used to go to far off places to fetch a pot of water at night.

We thank the officials and the association for their efforts. This should continue,” G Manjula, another resident. “Many wells have gone dry. There was no proper water supply by tankers and pipeline. But for a couple of days, we have been getting sufficient pipeline supply at home. We are happy,” said S Bhakyalakshmi, a resident of 10th East Cross Street. Elumalai said that water is supplied on alternate days from 5.30 am to 7.30 am, and people should ensure they collect water at this time.

When woes began

The water supply had been disrupted from 10th to 17th East Cross Streets, between 4th and 8th Main Road in MKB Nagar for the last three months, even before the acute shortage of water in the city began. “They used to supply water through tankers, but every house used to get just four pots of water. Now, I feel much relieved,” said R Gajalakshmi, a resident of 12th Cross Street.