Engineering works to affect timing of trains in Chennai

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works between Chennai Egmore and Pallavaram, Southern Railway has made changes in train operated in Chennai - Villupuram section on Sunday. According to a statement, Chennai Beach - Tambaram local trains, which leave Beach station at 10.30 am, 10.40 am, 10.50 am, 11.10 am, 11.20 am, 11.30 am, 11.40 am, 12 pm, 12.10 pm, 1.15 pm, 1.30 pm, 2 pm and 2.30 pm, will be fully cancelled.

Similarly, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu/Arakkonam local trains leaving Beach at 11 am, 11.50 am, 12.30 pm, 12.50 pm, 1 pm, 1.45 pm and 2.15 pm, will be cancelled between Beach and Tambaram. The trains will be operated from Tambaram to Chengalpattu/Arakkonam as per the scheduled departure of the regular services. The seven local trains operated between 9.15 am and 1.50 pm from Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thirumalpur to Chennai Beach will be short terminated at Tambaram.



Specials between Beach - Kodambakkam:

To cater to the passengers, suburban special trains will be operated between Beach and Kodambakkam every 20 minutes. The trains will leave Chennai Beach at 10.40 am, 11 am, 11.20 am, 11.40 am, 12 pm, 12.20 pm, 12.40 pm, 1 pm, 1.20 pm 1.40 pm, 2pm, 2.20 pm and 2.40 pm.

In the return direction, trains

to Beach: Kodambakam at 11.10 am am, 11.50 am,

12.10 pm, 12.30 pm, 12.50 pm, 1.10 pm, 1.30 pm, 1.50 pm,

2.10 pm, 2.30 pm, 2.50 pm and 3.10 pm.

The following 07 EMU Passenger specials will be operated at a frequency of 40 mintes between Tambaram - Kodambakam on Main Line (Express line) for the benefit of passengers.

Specials

Special trains to Kodambakkam will leave Tambaram at 10.40am, 11.20am, 12pm, 12.40pm, 1.20pm, 2pm and 2.40pm. The return trains will leave at 11.30 am, 12.10 pm, 12.50 pm, 1.30 pm, 2.10 pm, 2.50 pm, and 3.30 pm