Helmetless lawyer learns legal lesson from cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city traffic police booked an advocate near Saidapet for not wearing a helmet. When Harikrishnan, an advocate with the Madras High Court, was riding his two-wheeler and reached Saidapet signal, a traffic police team was conducting vehicle check and stopped him.

As he was riding without wearing a helmet, he tried to avoid paying fine by saying he was an advocate and was in a hurry. When the police issued a challan, he got into a verbal altercation. Following which, he was issued a challan for Rs 600.

Similarly, on July 3, another advocate Mari Shankar was not wearing a helmet and when the police tried to stop him, he managed to escape. Later, they noted his registration number and sent an e-challan. Usually, people avoid paying fine for traffic violations by flaunting stickers of ‘press’, ‘advocates’ and flags of political parties. But now, the traffic police are not sparing anybody and have started booking all violators.