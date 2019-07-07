Industries, common people get fuel shocker

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fuel prices in Chennai increased by Rs 2.50 in outlets across the city on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cess hike in the Union Budget. Various sectors which are likely to be hit are coming to terms with the sudden rise. Experts told TNIE that real estate, transport and logistics sectors and commuters using personalised transport will be hit.

S Sridharan, chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Tamil Nadu, said realty sector fears a slight jump in the transportation charges and it will be clearly known when it reflects on day-to-day business. Interestingly, the sector could see a marginal impact as fuel prices hold five per cent weightage in real estate projects. “Though there might only be a marginal impact, indirect impact may be there on cement manufacturing,’’ said Ajith Kumar Chordia, confederation president.

Car manufacturers said they are studying the impact. Industry observers say there is a 20 per cent dip in car manufacturing in the country at the moment. As such, the impact will be felt by transporters and not by original equipment manufacturers. But, if fuel price hike continues to persist, car manufacturers could feel the heat. “The petrol hike may have some impact on road transport and car manufacturers are currently studying the impact,’’ said BC Datta, vice-president, Hyundai.

Sources in the shipping industry said there will not be a direct impact on logistics, but citing transport costs as a reason there may be an indirect impact. Cost of products which do not have an MRP may see a price hike. Lorry owners said the cess hike will worsen their problems. “Our request was to make ‘One nation, one time toll payment’ every year, but the government has not agreed to it.

We pay as much as Rs 800 at toll plazas per trip and now, there’s a hike in fuel rate,’’ said S Yuvaraj, TN State president, Sand Lorry Owners Association. “For delivering one tonne sand, we charge Rs 1,800 and for a trip from Tiruchy to Chennai, we fuel up 400 litres. Now, we’ll charge `1,000 extra per day from buyers’’ he said.

Rs 15 Autos have unofficially started charging `15 per kilometre following the fuel price hike

5%Real estate sector could see a marginal impact as fuel prices hold five per cent weightage in real estate projects