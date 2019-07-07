Home Cities Chennai

Restaurant staff commits suicide at Pondy Bazaar

He was rushed to the hospital where he died on Saturday. Investigation revealed that Udaya Shankar's relative also worked in the same restaurant. 

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries at KMC Hospital here after he set himself afire following a wordy duel with the management of a popular Chettinad restaurant chain at Pondy Bazaar on Friday. 

Udaya Shankar, a native of Salem, worked in the restaurant’s  Guduvanchery branch. On Friday evening, he reached the corporate office at Pondy Bazaar. After a verbal duel with the management, he came out of the office and set fire to himself, a police officer said.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died on Saturday. Investigation revealed that Udaya Shankar’s relative also worked in the same restaurant. The management suspected that the relative had taken some money from the restaurant and an enquiry was on. The management withheld Udaya Shankar’s salary for the last two months, the officer said.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).   

