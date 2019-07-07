SRM institute offers scholarships to 300 students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology has offered scholarships to 300 students residing in Perambalur constituency. This was announced at a press meet by SRMIST Founder Chancellor and Perambalur MP, T R Paarivendhar on Saturday.

The recipients hailing from economically weaker sections, were selected based on their performance in their board examinations, he said adding that he wanted to give something back to people of the constituency who had elected him as their representative in Parliament. He urged students to utilize the1 opportunity to pursue higher studies.