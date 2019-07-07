TN Bills for NEET exemption rejected: Centre tells High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Bills of the TN government, which prayed for exemption from the applicability of NEET for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, had been rejected by the President of India, the Madras High Court was told on Friday.

When a PIL petition praying for a direction to the State government to complete the procedures for obtaining the Presidential assent for the Bills on or before August 15, 2017, came up for hearing, the Central government counsel told this to a division bench.

The counsel told the bench that the State government had received a communication from the Union Home Ministry, saying that the two Bills - the TN Admission to MBBS and BDS Courses Bill, 2017, and the TN Admission to Post Graduate Courses in Medicine and Dentistry - were received from the State government on February 20, 2017, and that they were withheld by the President on September 18, 2017. When TN had sought clarification, the Union Ministry informed about the rejection, he added.