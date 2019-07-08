Home Cities Chennai

Chennai weight loss firm told to pay Rs 40,000 compensation for demanding more than advertised charge

KM Monisha of Kodambakkam after attending three sessions was asked to pay up Rs 20,000 more for getting proper results from the programme.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A city consumer forum has directed a private healthcare company to provide a compensation of Rs 40,000 to a city resident after the company demanded more amount than it advertised about a weight loss therapy in the television programmes.

KM Monisha of Kodambakkam, in her complaint to the forum, submitted that after noticing TV advertisements about instant weight loss programme offered by M/s Kolors Health Care India Pvt. Ltd., she joined the programme at its Anna Nagar East branch. She was informed that for the entire programme, Rs 49,500 would be charged and for additional body therapies, Rs 11,123 and Rs 6,600. For the total cost of Rs 67,223, the company offered her a discount. Finally, she paid Rs 20,000.

However, after she attended three sessions, the company demanded  Rs 20,000 more for getting proper results from the programme. But Monisha was not willing to pay the additional fee and sought an entire refund.

With no proper reply from the company, she issued legal notice on September 18, 2017, alleging unfair trade practice and also lodged a complaint with the District Consumer Disputes Redressal  Forum, Chennai (South), seeking a compensation of Rs 1.45 lakh from the company.

Despite several notices from the forum to the company authorities,  they did not show up and so, the forum set them as ex-parte.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the forum presided over by M Mony and member R Baskarkumaravel observed that the company had failed to dispute the statements made by the petitioner and directed it to pay a compensation of Rs 40,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
consumer forum Chennai consumer forum weight loss programme
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp