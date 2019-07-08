Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation school helps labourer’s son achieve engineering dream

With a cut off of 199.5, Sripriyan S now plans to take up Computer Science Engineering in the College of Engineering, Guindy.

Sripriyan S

Sripriyan S

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sripriyan S, a student of Corporation higher secondary school at Virugambakkam here, has come first in the category-wise Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list and sixth in the overall list that was released in June this year.

“From the government school at Alapakkam, I shifted to Corporation school in Standard XI because a friend told me the teachers here were good. They were, they were easily approachable to anyone who had doubts,” Sripriyan, son of a daily wage earner, said.

With a cut off of 199.5, he now plans to take up Computer Science Engineering in the College of Engineering, Guindy.“For the main subjects-Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology, we have postgraduate teachers who have a healthy competition amongst themselves on who gets the most students to score centums,” said school assistant headmaster, Muthuramalingam.

Enrolment in Corporation schools low this year too

However, neither Sripriyan’s feat nor the rigorous door-to-door campaign has helped in substantially increasing enrolment in Corporation schools this year too. Officials said the enrolment has gone up by barely 400 students when compared to last year, a four per cent increase. Even in traditionally high performing schools such as the one at Virugambakkam,  admissions are no more than last year. Greater Chennai Corporation runs 281 schools with a total strength of 83,200.

“Our target is a 10 per cent increase. By the end of July 31, we will get a clear picture of the strength,” said a senior corporation official. Corporation school staff, accompanied by the respective headmasters and headmistresses started a door-to-door campaign in May this year, a month ahead of the usual exercise.

Highlighting the welfare schemes and awards, including a reward of `1000 for full attendance, headmasters and teachers visit houses in the neighbourhood of their respective schools. Thirty-two corporation higher secondary schools secured a pass percentage of 90.49 this year, improving from last year’s 88.79.

Door-to-door campaign highlighting welfare schemes

Corporation school staff, accompanied by their headmasters and headmistresses started a door-to-door campaign in May this year, a month ahead of the usual exercise. Highlighting welfare schemes and awards, including a reward of `1000 for full attendance, headmasters and teachers visit houses in the neighbourhood of respective schools

