Chennai corporation school helps labourer’s son achieve engineering dream

CHENNAI: Sripriyan S, a student of Corporation higher secondary school at Virugambakkam here, has come first in the category-wise Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list and sixth in the overall list that was released in June this year.

“From the government school at Alapakkam, I shifted to Corporation school in Standard XI because a friend told me the teachers here were good. They were, they were easily approachable to anyone who had doubts,” Sripriyan, son of a daily wage earner, said.

With a cut off of 199.5, he now plans to take up Computer Science Engineering in the College of Engineering, Guindy.“For the main subjects-Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Biology, we have postgraduate teachers who have a healthy competition amongst themselves on who gets the most students to score centums,” said school assistant headmaster, Muthuramalingam.

However, neither Sripriyan’s feat nor the rigorous door-to-door campaign has helped in substantially increasing enrolment in Corporation schools this year too. Officials said the enrolment has gone up by barely 400 students when compared to last year, a four per cent increase. Even in traditionally high performing schools such as the one at Virugambakkam, admissions are no more than last year. Greater Chennai Corporation runs 281 schools with a total strength of 83,200.

“Our target is a 10 per cent increase. By the end of July 31, we will get a clear picture of the strength,” said a senior corporation official. Corporation school staff, accompanied by the respective headmasters and headmistresses started a door-to-door campaign in May this year, a month ahead of the usual exercise.

Highlighting the welfare schemes and awards, including a reward of `1000 for full attendance, headmasters and teachers visit houses in the neighbourhood of their respective schools. Thirty-two corporation higher secondary schools secured a pass percentage of 90.49 this year, improving from last year’s 88.79.

