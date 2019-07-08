Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: No waste disposal licence? Be ready to face civic whip

As many as 18 health care facilities in the city’s suburbs have been shut down for not having bio-medical waste disposal authorisation by the TNPCB.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Photo for representation

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bio-medical waste is one of the most hazardous wastes and if it is not disposed of or treated properly, the consequences can be catastrophic because of its potential for infection and also for its ingredients, including antibiotics, cytotoxic drugs, corrosive chemicals, and radioactive substances.  
As many as 18 health care facilities in the city’s suburbs have been shut down for not having bio-medical waste disposal authorisation by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

A total of 30 facilities in the state apart from three bio-medical waste disposal facilitators had to close operations. The closed facilities near the city primarily comprising clinics, laboratories, Ayurveda centres and private hospitals are located in Red Hills, Minjur and Gummidipoondi.

The move is following the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) direction with regard to compliance with the Biomedical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, 2016 by public and private healthcare centres in the state. “Show-cause notices were issued saying the power supply will be shut if they don’t procure a certificate, 15 days prior to doing it. In Gummidipoondi, Red Hills and Minjur, a total of 145 health care facilities were identified sans certificate.

Eighteen of them did not respond to the notice because of which we shut the property,” said the concerned official. In March 2019, the TNPCB in a status report to the NGT had submitted that 365 healthcare facilities in Tamil Nadu were operating without the Board’s consent. Overall, there were 4,307 healthcare facilities in the state and 3,475 of them had been issued an authorisation under the rules. These include 357 government hospitals and 3,118 private hospitals. “However, if they apply for authorisation and sanction, we will give permission to continue operation. We do not want the hospitals to shut down, we want to improve compliance,” he said.

According to official data, the total bio-medical waste generation in the country is 484 tonnes per day from 1,68,869 clinics, of which 447 tonnes per day are treated.Clinics that have been shut, when contacted, said they did not know they had to apply for a certification. As they use injections and cotton swabs, bio-medical waste is generated irrespective of the size of the clinic. “Some awareness by the government would be helpful. Since they are now working on shutting the clinics, they must also spread a word on how to procure authorisation. We only knew about licence and not this,” said one of the owners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
waste disposal licence Chennai garbage biomedical waste TNPCB
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp