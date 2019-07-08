Women promote organic living

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From fresh handpicked spices and honey gooseberries to traditional, handmade artifacts and organic food varieties, the two-day all women organic market which opened its doors to the public on Saturday, had it all. The organic market organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women to promote women entrepreneurship and organic produce concluded yesterday. Around 50 stalls featuring a variety of products were set up.

“Women from almost all districts of Tamil Nadu participate in this market. We have grocery, millets, fresh vegetables and fruits, traditional food, organic cotton garments, cloth bags and alternatives to plastic. With more city dwellers turning their focus to organic produce, the number of customers have been increasing. The market is being conducted in regular intervals since September 2018,” said Senthil Kumar, an executive with the Tamil Nadu State Supply and Marketing Society.

Shoppers often tend to only think of vegetables when they hear the word organic, but a whole other range of items including sanitary napkins and pine baskets were displayed at the market. “We only use traditional herbs and oils that are freshly sourced from villages and make our soaps,” said Lalitha Narayanaswamy, an entrepreneur. Geetha Nagaraj who sells traditional game articles made of wood said this could be a great alternative to plastic. “Most games are designed to improve the memory or the motor skills of a child,” she said.

The next all women market will be held on August 3 and 4 at Mother Teresa’s Women Complex, Nungambakkam.