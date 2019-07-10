500-year-old Selaiyur tank desilted, to get a facelift

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Selaiyur tank in East Tambaram believed to have been constructed more than 500 years ago was desilted last week and is set to get a facelift within a couple of months. The tank was deepened after 12 years at a cost of Rs 9.7 lakh.

“The tank is nearly five acres and 17 feet deep. Previously it was only about 11 feet due to all the silt and garbage. Desilting work was done back in 2007. From 2007, there was always water up to four feet. This year it has completely dried up. So we deepened the tank again. It is a major source for water storage in the area,” said Kodi Damodaran, former counsellor of Tambaram municipality who took up the initiative along with the civic body.

The tank will now get a walker’s path, compound wall, strengthening of the existing bund and granite benches. Also, the temporary construction nearby to perform last rites will also be made permanent with a concrete roof. A washroom will also be built.

“A letter has been sent to the commissioner to carry out these works and we are expecting to finish everything within a month,” said Damodaran.RP Neelakandan, a long-time resident of the area says maintenance is what plays a crucial role. “Responsibility both — on the part of public and civic officials is very important. Sewage is let inside and garbage is strewn into the tank contaminating the water. Also, other water bodies in the area must be protected,” he said.

It is believed that Selaiyur Tank’s name found a mention in the records of a king, more than four centuries ago. According to the residents, an order was passed by Chola king Thribhuvana Chakravarthy Vijaykanda Gopalan stating that the tank belonged to the adjacent Perumal Temple.