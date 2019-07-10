A year of dance to break records

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alwarpet was rife with sound and dance at the Narada Gana Sabha, with performers taking to the stage and captivating the audience with various forms of Indian classical dance. The Natiya Tiruvizha, an Indian classical dance festival organised by the AMN Fine Arts Global Group, is an attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest Indian classical dance performance.

The dances will be held until July 8, 2020, lasting a total of 366 days. Around 67,500 classical dancers from all over India will be performing at the event. The audience can look forward to varied dance forms like Kuchipudi, Kathakali, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Sattriya and Mohiniyattam.

The chief guest of the event held on Monday was playback singer SM Susheela, and guests of honour were music directors Thenisai Thendral Deva and Gangai Amaran, and leading carnatic singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee TV Gopalakrishnan. Among the special guests were principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya C Mani, actor Madan Babu, Crazy Creations founder Madhu Balaji, proprietor of Baleen Media Leena Grace, and assistant principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya M Senthil.

Proprietor and founder of AMN Global group, RJ Ram Narayanan, welcomed the gathering and said, “It indeed is a great honour to be among the legends as well as the wonderful performers to celebrate this festival. We will witness a signature festival that celebrates classical and a record attempt.”The programme was inaugurated with a lamp lighting ceremony and a kathak performance by daughter and disciple of Narasimhachari, Lasya Mavillapalli. This was followed by a performance by around 60 colourfully dressed children between the ages seven to 15.

“Indian classical dance is withering away, due to the influence of western culture. Through this event, we are trying to educate people that classical dance is something we should treasure. We have to remind people that our culture is rich and precious and that we should preserve it,” said Chakravarthy L, assistant director at AMN fine arts.