‘Do not shame devotees without proof’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindu Acharya Sabha on Tuesday condemned the government’s move to publicly name those who donate towards the upkeep of temples, in the ongoing idol theft cases. The outfit alleged that the move will reduce the number of people coming forward to donate for maintenance, and renovation of temples.

In a press meet conducted by the sabha, 12 priests from various temples across the State, said people who have access to the sanctum from where idols were stolen, should be probed instead. They also said that as the government doesn’t have enough funds to maintain all temples in the state, donations from devotees and philanthropists keep the temples running.”

But as their names are made public and shamed even when the court is yet to decide who is the culprit, our devotees are very hesitant to help the temples anymore. Idols in some temples at Ramanathapuram are wilting away already,” said one of the priests. Also, they requested the HRCE department, police department and other government agencies involved in solving the idol theft cases, to not shame devotees publicly without proof to ascertain their involvement.