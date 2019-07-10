In her happy green place

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Padma N had always dreamt of having a perfect garden. A spacious one with a vibrant spread of roses, crotons and ornamental plants. It became a reality when her family moved into an independent house in Anna Nagar, Chennai, 15 years ago. A small cosy lawn welcomes you to her house. Wait until you enter her home to be greeted by more green goodness — yes, a tranquil garden with fancy furniture behind the hall. There are more green friends waiting for you on her terrace garden. Not just that, potted plants in different sizes and shapes find a spot in every corner of her house.

meditative, exciting and healing

“I belong to Hyderabad. We lived in my father’s office quarters. Our building had a beautiful garden with many plants. I loved watching them... it would look more like a tourist spot. People used to stand near it and click pictures. My mother also enjoys growing plants. But we always lived in apartments which did not leave us with much space. In the ’90s, after marriage, I shifted to Chennai. We moved into this area. I fell in love with its green cover and got inspired. The garden you now see is a wish that came true recently for me,” says Padma, a homemaker.

For Padma, gardening is beautiful, meditative, exciting and healing. Every morning, she sits for a while on the path leading to the garden. The sight calms her. “Even when relatives and cousins come home, the garden is their favourite spot. Kids play there either early in the morning or late in the evening. It’s more pleasant when it rains,” she adds.

Padma is assisted by a gardener. She picks up plants regularly from nearby nurseries. The flowers for her daily puja rituals are offered from the garden. Basil, jasmine and hibiscus plants fill the space with their vibrant fragrance. Two towering palm trees stand guard the garden. Banana, guava and mango trees fill Padma’s heart and home with joy. But the current water crisis has posed a big challenge for this avid gardener.

“We’ve been having a water crisis for the past six months. Salt water is not helping with the growth of these plants. All of them have withered and don’t bloom anymore. Even if we allocate a part of our daily water to these plants, it’s never sufficient. When the basic need is at stake, what can be done? I’m cutting down on the variety. It hurts to see them die,” she says.

Padma has set up a small terrace garden where three types of leafy vegetables — palak, red spinach and methi — are grown. Coriander and flat beans are grown occasionally. “Many people are actively involved in organic farming. Everybody wants their garden to look attractive and so do I,” she says.