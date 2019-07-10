Home Cities Chennai

Nourish your nerves

Neurological disorders are on an alarming rise, but a well-balanced approach to your food intake and lifestyle can pump life into your cells 

Illustration: TAPAS RANJAN

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thirty-five-year-old Meghana Murthy works in a media agency. For eight months, she suffered tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, heavy palpitations, numbness in her left hand and excruciating ache in her calf muscles. These attacks would occur twice every month. Anxious and worried about a potential stroke, she consulted a cardiac surgeon. But the tests recommended by him did little to convince her. She decided to choose alternative medicine and consulted a Siddha doctor.

While to her relief, he assured her of a healthy heart, he raised much concern about severe nerve compression in her neck, shoulder, wrist, back and hip — the condition was blocking the smooth flow of blood to the brain, resulting in anxiety attacks. 

According to a report on ‘Neurological disorders: Public health challenges’ by WHO, neurological disorders affect millions globally. These disorders affect the brain, central and autoimmune system. In an analysis, the Global Burden of Disorders Study Group found that neurological disorders caused 250.7 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2015, an increase of 7.4 per cent from 1990. The neurological disorders also caused 9.4 million deaths in 2015, up 36.7 percent from 1990, making them the second-leading cause of mortality around the world.

It’s the need of the hour to recognise early signs of neurological problems and nip the matter in the bud with early intervention. Siddha Varmakalai Aasaan Vijendran, a private practitioner, who has collaborated with Mumbai-based Ekatva Gita, which focuses on spiritual healing, tells us how to take care of our nervous system.

Types of neurological disorders

Parkinson’s disease, Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Dementia, Headache disorders, Migraines, Anxiety, Depression

Causes

Food: The food we consume on a day-to-day basis plays a huge role in maintaining a good nervous system. A balanced diet with green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts and other seasonal, local vegetables are necessary.

Consumption:  It is vital to consume food at the right time. Untimely food consumption (late in the night, after long hours of starvation) jeopardises the nervous system. Consumption of food with preservatives also adds to the risk factor. Stress, sleep deprivation, alcohol consumption and smoking. Abnormal body temperature.

Foods to avoid
Refined carbs, sugary drinks and highly processed foodsFoods with artificial sweeteners
Foods that cause gas

Strengthen your  nervous system
Exercises such as walking, yoga and meditation are critical to the nervous system's health.
Taking an oil bath once a week rejuvenates the neurons.
Eight hours of sleep after sundown is mandatory.
Get plenty of rest.

Brain foods
 Green leafy vegetables like Ponnanganni keerai, vallarai keerai, murungai keerai.
 Jathikai (nutmeg) can be powdered and added to food.
 Poonaikali vidhai (Velvet bean) gives relief from neuro-related issues.
 Athipazham (fig), Onions, Honey, Coconut milk, Red banana, Ashvagandha powder, Lavanga pattai, Shatavari.

