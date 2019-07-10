Plus size, plus confidence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swetha Agarwal is a lifestyle and plus-size blogger. She stands for body positivity and fashion choices that are inclusive and embrace all body types. She also dons the hat of an entrepreneur for her company, Amaltas, which conducts exhibitions that are aimed at providing a platform to other female entrepreneurs who run small businesses. Excerpts from the interview follow.

What prompted you to start blogging?

Indian women are very conscious about how they look, their shape and size. I have always been on the heavier side, but people used to always compliment me for the way my pictures turned out. They realised that it was my confidence which showed. I decided that I wanted to inspire other women by making them comfortable in their own skin, so I started blogging about body positivity, fashion-lifestyle in 2017.

As a personal stylist, how do you help women understand fashion better?

I have been able to influence many women to make better shopping choices, learn make-up and understand their body type better, and expose them to different styles that complement their taste and shape. I also emphasise the importance of make-up because I feel it is something that people in Chennai don’t take too seriously, when it can elevate a look.

Tell us more about your exhibitions, which encourage female entrepreneurs to display their products. I used to participate in exhibitions and I realised that whatever profit I made from sales used to go to the organisers. So I thought I should organise an exhibition that provides a platform for women to showcase their work at a minimal cost to the exhibitor. My first show was just 10 stalls from mainly friends and relatives. Seeing the positive response, I decided to take it to the next level. I feel passionately about promoting women entrepreneurs.

What can customers look forward to at the upcoming show?

We have 40 stalls, of which about 95 per cent are female entrepreneurs. We have everything from luxury brands in apparel, designer wear, affordable diamond jewellery to skincare, baked treats, upcycled products, home decor, and accessories.

What is your advice to plus-size women?

Just be yourself and be confident. It doesn’t matter what size or shape you are because fashion does not look at shape and size. It is about how you carry the clothes with confidence and grace.

For details, vist Swetha’s Instagram page @style4prettyplus. The exhibition will be held at TVH Lumbini Square, Purusaiwalkam on July 12 from 11 am to 7 pm