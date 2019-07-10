Home Cities Chennai

Plus size, plus confidence

Swetha Agarwal is a lifestyle and plus-size blogger.

Published: 10th July 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition will be held on July 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swetha Agarwal is a lifestyle and plus-size blogger. She stands for body positivity and fashion choices that are inclusive and embrace all body types. She also dons the hat of an entrepreneur for her company, Amaltas, which conducts exhibitions that are aimed at providing a platform to other female entrepreneurs who run small businesses. Excerpts from the interview follow.

What prompted you to start blogging?
Indian women are very conscious about how they look, their shape and size. I have always been on the heavier side, but people used to always compliment me for the way my pictures turned out. They realised that it was my confidence which showed. I decided that I wanted to inspire other women by making them comfortable in their own skin, so I started blogging about body positivity, fashion-lifestyle in 2017.
As a personal stylist, how do you help women understand fashion better?

I have been able to influence many women to make better shopping choices, learn make-up and understand their body type better, and expose them to different styles that complement their taste and shape. I also emphasise the importance of make-up because I feel it is something that people in Chennai don’t take too seriously, when it can elevate a look. 

Tell us more about your exhibitions, which encourage female entrepreneurs to display their products. I used to participate in exhibitions and I realised that whatever profit I made from sales used to go to the organisers. So I thought I should organise an exhibition that provides a platform for women to showcase their work at a minimal cost to the exhibitor. My first show was just 10 stalls from mainly friends and relatives. Seeing the positive response, I decided to take it to the next level. I feel passionately about promoting women entrepreneurs.

What can customers look forward to at the upcoming show? 
We have 40 stalls, of which about 95 per cent are female entrepreneurs. We have everything from luxury brands in apparel, designer wear, affordable diamond jewellery to skincare, baked treats, upcycled products, home decor, and accessories. 

What is your advice to plus-size women?
Just be yourself and be confident. It doesn’t matter what size or shape you are because fashion does not look at shape and size. It is about how you carry the clothes with confidence and grace.
For details, vist Swetha’s Instagram page @style4prettyplus. The exhibition will be held at TVH Lumbini Square, Purusaiwalkam on July 12 from 11 am to 7 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational puposes
Cauvery water train to head for Chennai after trial run of pipeline gets done
Karnataka BJP MLAs protest at vidhan souda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa stages dharna demanding Kumaraswamy's resignation
Gallery
Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in the 1968/69 season against Karnataka. The outing was not a memorable one for him as he as dismissed for a duck in the game. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sunil Gavaskar: Check out some rare photos of the 'Little Master'
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp