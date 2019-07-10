Social media rumours of dual nativity disrupts TN medical counselling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: First phase of medical counselling was briefly disrupted on Tuesday following allegations that names of 218 candidates in the State list was also present in AP, Karnataka and Telangana rank lists.

The issue went viral on social media for a while.

“The selection committee officials had a meeting with the Health Secretary after media picked up the issue,” said an official source. “Counselling was stopped in the meantime and students were asked to wait for the allotment order.”

Later, Health minister C Vijaya Baskar handed over allotment orders to top nine rankers in Tamil Nadu. K Shruti, who scored highest in the State, did not turn up as she had secured admission at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

“There is no malpractice in counselling,” said the minister. “The Selection Committee has experts to verify nativity certificates. It can also be verified if a student’s name appears in other state’s rank list. Because of such issues, the government decided to conduct single-window counselling this year and not online counselling,” he said.