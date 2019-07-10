The earth is housefull

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Population, when unchecked, goes on doubling itself every 25 years or increases in a geometrical ratio said Reverend Thomas Malthus, an English clergyman born in the 18th Century who believed that humans would always reproduce faster than Earth’s capacity to feed them. The catchy phrase of ‘population explosion’ used in the context of the ever-increasing human race, is now widely murmured in the elite circles and people realise that it refers to the dangerous point of population-growth to which we are moving fast.

Today, every corner of India is a display of increasing throbbing sea of humanity. Whether one goes to the railway station, airport, road, bus stand, hospital, shopping mall, market, temple, or even at marriages, one can just see that all these places are overcrowded at any time of the day. This is a clear indication of overpopulation. Its high time that we recognise that Earth cannot support billions of people anymore. The United Nations Population Fund in its annual State of the World Population Report for 2009 said, “Each birth results not only in the emissions attributable to that person in his or her lifetime, but also the emissions of all his or her descendants.

Hence, the emissions savings from intended or planned births multiply with time... no human is genuinely ‘carbon neutral,’ especially when all greenhouse gases are figured into the equation. Therefore, everyone is part of the problem, so everyone must be part of the solution in some way. Strong family planning programmes is important for all countries for greenhouse-gas concerns as well as for broader welfare concerns.”

India, being a developing country, had to face several economic and political challenges since the time of its independence; one of the most important problems has been population explosion. As per government figures, India’s population hit one billion in May 2000, increasing the urgency for the country to moderate its population growth. Some of the reasons for this population explosion are poverty, better medical facilities, and immigration from the neighboring countries.

Over the years, several solutions to decrease the rate of population increase have been tried by the government. Although the rate of increase has decreased, the rate has not reached a satisfactory level yet. The repercussions of the present high rate of population increase are often described in terms of the extreme pressures it would cause, in the near future, on land, non-renewable natural resources, provisions of educational and health facilities, civic amenities, employment opportunities, standards of living, etc. Some people have warned that when we reach that point, our life will then be like those rats who are overcrowded in a cage or trap and who suffer not only because of the absence of even minimum necessary space but also from the mental stress caused by the overcrowding.

However, in spite of all the warnings and caution, it seems that the enormity of the dangers, inherent in the phenomenon of population-growth, is not fully and truly realised and, if at all it is realised, the realisation is soon lost because of man’s pre-occupations with other problems. As a result, we are unwittingly, or by negligence, moving fast towards a very major catastrophe. It has been rightly said that when someone is under the shadow of death, the first thing that happens to him is that he loses his powers of judgement and self-control. He does not listen to his well-wishers as if he is irresistibly being pulled by some invisible force to his sad end.

Another important aspect of high population growth rate is that not only does the ever-increasing population exert its pressures on land and lead to mental tension, but it also has its deleterious and damaging effects on the environment directly and indirectly. So, in order to meet the ever-increasing demand of an ever-increasing population, the wheels of agriculture have to be geared up. This can be done by bringing more land under the ploughshare, producing more crops per year, using pesticides and insecticides in order to protect the crops from the pest and the insects, and by using latest bio-technology. But, it should not be difficult to understand that as the population increases and more consumer goods are required for their daily use, industrialisation, and urbanisation takes place. Due to so much pressure, less land will be available for agricultural purposes.

As per a recent study made by World Health Organisation (WHO), Delhi has the highest concentration of PM2.5 — particulate matters less than 2.5 microns — form of air pollution, which is considered most serious. In one of its earlier reports on the environment and related diseases in Delhi, it has mentioned that about 620 tons of pollutants are currently being released into Delhi’s atmosphere every day and, out of this, about 50 per cent of air-pollution is due to emissions from vehicles. The report also says that the pollution level in Delhi is more than the human endurance levels specified by the WHO. Thus, the growth in population at the current rates, and to a level higher than we already have, is fraught with dangers.

After all the discussions and warnings, the common man is confused with one question: how much population is ‘sustainable’? Well, if you ask a layman, who has average common sense and general knowledge, even he would say that the world population should not be more than what it was at the start of the nineteenth century.

We need to make a transition to a sustainable world. If we don’t, nature is anyhow going to do it for us in her own ways which might not be fun. So, let’s decide to control ourselves and create mass awareness in countrymen and relieve Earth from the extra burden of increasing population.— Rajyogi Nikunj