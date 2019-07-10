Home Cities Chennai

What are you allergic to?

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

Ever had a tingling sensation in the mouth or swelling in your face following a meal? You could be experiencing a food allergy. It is nothing but an unpleasant immune system reaction after a certain food is eaten. Allergies usually develop in childhood. Sometimes, allergies experienced in the early days resolve in adulthood. However, there are many misconceptions around it.

“Our body has an efficient immune system. Normal individuals do not react to the food they eat. However, in individuals with allergy, the immune system considers  certain food proteins as a threat to the body  and mounts a response which results in food allergy. There’s no treatment but the specific allergen must be avoided,” said Dr Suresh Natarajan, Paediatric Allergist, Rainbow Childrens Hospital. He discusses common allergies and how to identify them.

How to avoid or detect allergies?
 Speak to a doctor if you suspect a food allergy
 Diagnostic/confirmatory test such as skin prick test is available  
 Food intolerances and food allergies are different
 Read the food labels when you buy ready-made products
 Avoidance of the allergen is the only cure

Seafood

This allergy results from fish or shrimp. Scaly fish and shellfish must be avoided. This is more common in adults. It is a lifelong allergy and difficult to cure. Tingling in mouth, dizziness and abdominal pain. 

Wheat or gluten allergy

Wheat allergy is in response to one of the proteins present in it. It affects children the most, resulting in digestive problems. Products containing wheat must be avoided. Do not confuse this with other 
glutens and flours. 

Egg

This allergy develops in children around one year of age. Eggs are the most allergy-causing food in children. Duration of symptoms may vary after tasting egg, in any form of food. Digestive and skin complaints are a result of this.

Milk

This develops in childhood during the first three years. Children mostly tend to outgrow if allergens are identified and avoided. Some of the common symptoms include rashes, vomiting, breathlessness and diarrhea. It can also be life-threatening in a few cases. This is also called classical milk allergy resulting in anaphylaxis — a life-threatening disease.

Nuts

Peanut allergy is one of the most common allergies. It is more common abroad than in India. This form of allergy is dangerous and morbid. Any food that has this nut must be avoided, especially peanut butter. Asthma, itchiness, eczema and skin rashes are common.

Soy

This allergy is found in children. It is caused by the presence of soy in the diet. There is a common misconception that fruits and vegetables also cause allergic reactions. 
However, this is not true.

Lactose intolerance: It is often confused with common food allergies but this is only a condition. The inability to digest sugar (lactose) in dairy products is said to be lactose intolerance. It is caused by the deficiency of an enzyme called lactase. Bloating, gas, vomiting and pain in the abdomen are common symptoms. Dairy products can be avoided for a short time in selected children and when reintroduced later they will tolerate and not develop symptoms.

