Ancestry launches its first flagship store in Chennai

Ancestry, a contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion label by Future Style Lab Ltd, increases its retail footprint in India with the launch of the first store in Chennai at VR Mall.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:26 AM

The 1,400 sq ft space has a mix of apparels, home decor, footwear and accessories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ancestry, a contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion label by Future Style Lab Ltd, increases its retail footprint in India with the launch of the first store in Chennai at VR Mall. This is Ancestry’s sixth outlet in the country.With each milestone, Ancestry has made a mark in re-interpreting Indian heritage to cater to the modern woman. The brand, within a year of its launch, has become synonymous with contemporary and chic aesthetics.

The 1,400 sq ft space has a mix of apparels, home decor, footwear and accessories. The store launched with a showcase of its latest five collections featuring a fun mix of Shibori, florals and timeless classics in white. The colour palette ranges from natural indigo to watermelon hues, pure whites and florals in pastel blues and peach. Floral prints on silhouettes like chanderi, cotton and linen in pastels evoke all the lightness and ease of the season making it the perfect wardrobe choice for breezy weekends or a holiday jaunt. 

“VR Mall in Anna Nagar proved to be the perfect location for Ancestry’s maiden store in the city. The space at VR mall allows us to recreate the Ancestry experience that blends design with unique India-inspired touchpoints. The mall is a shopping haven for the people in Chennai and offers a ravishing space for Ancestry to provide an all-rounded shopping experience to customers,” said Manjula Tewari, CEO of Future Style Lab ltd. 

The store also houses a special limited edition collection inspired by the Indian textile Jamdani. Named after the Persian words jama (cloth) and dana (woven motif), the exquisite handwoven Jamdani flourished under the Mughals in Dacca and the rest of unified Bengal. From the royal families of yore to modern connoisseurs, Jamdani has always flaunted an aura of exclusivity. Ancestry’s Jamdani collection recasts this artisanal craft in modern cuts and silhouettes. Elephant, fish and club motifs imbue this chic collection with a rustic charm and quirkiness. 

The label draws its inspiration from India’s design heritage and offers womenswear and menswear as well as homewear among others. Ancestry is inspired by the evolving face of the new-age Indian woman, who is self-assured, professionally competent and curious to discover new paths.The brand currently operates in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. With this store, the brand will also be marking its first anniversary, after having launched its maiden store in Gurugram last year.

