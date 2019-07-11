Home Cities Chennai

Civic body lacks civic sense 

The sore sight that welcomes one at VP Hall Compound Road, Moore Market, not very far from Ripon building, is a mini garbage dump yard.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

The waste comes mainly from the Railway Cooperative Bank and the markets in the area  D Sampathkumar

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sore sight that welcomes one at VP Hall Compound Road, Moore Market, not very far from Ripon building, is a mini garbage dump yard. Garbage mainly consisting bio-waste including plastic, construction and cloth waste has been discarded out in the open by the Corporation itself and has been left uncollected for more than a week, say the locals there.

For every Zone under the GCC limits, the waste collected in its jurisdiction has to be segregated and taken to its divisional composting units on the same day. However, it is not the case here.“The waste comes from nearby buildings, mainly the Railway Cooperative Bank and the markets in the area. The tri-cycles collect them from elsewhere and dump it here in the open. It gets rotten and stinks,” says Meenakshi S, a scrap vendor in the neighbourhood. 

VP Hall Compound, adjacent to the Chennai Central suburban railway terminal, is a hub for second-hand products. Computers, watches, mobile phones, clothes, shoes and even building and gym equipment are sold there. “There, garbage is dumped during the nights and it comes from various locations. Since this spot is isolated from the main road, it has become ideal for the Corporation garbage collectors to dump it here,” says Ramesh M, a vendor. He says that the garbage is removed by big lorries once every week, that too mostly when some “top officials” cross the road and file a complaint. 

On the left side of the road is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while on the right is the Siaa Grounds. Several office spaces belonging to the Southern Railways are also located on the road. Squatters there say that there have been no proper garbage disposal bins for more than 30 years. “If there was one garbage bin, it would be sufficient for the locals. The Corporation must stop bringing garbage from other areas and dumping it here,” shares Suma S, who has been living there for 50 years. 

When Express visited the spot, we observed that several Corporation officials walked along the road unmindful of the mini dump yard. Battery-operated vehicles which collect garbage too did not stop by to remove the garbage. Speaking to Express, a civic body official said that the Corporation would send staff to clear the dump and ensure that further garbage is not dumped there. “We will ensure that the waste is segregated and sent to the divisional composting units,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai civic body
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp