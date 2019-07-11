Home Cities Chennai

Court transfers 3 cases against Kanchi cooperative bank to CBI

The appeal sought to quash an order, dated January 29, 2016, of a single judge dismissing his writ petition which had the same prayer.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has transferred to the CBI the investigation into three complaints of  misappropriation, embezzlement and cheating on the jewel loans involving Rs 20.69 crore against the Central Cooperative Bank in Kancheepuram in 2011.“It is a fit case where the CBI will have to be directed to conduct further investigation,” the bench of Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar has observed. The bench was disposing of a writ appeal from T K Babu, a retired employee of the bank, on June 17.

The appeal sought to quash an order, dated January 29, 2016, of a single judge dismissing his writ petition which had the same prayer. According to the appellant, there had been three complaints of misappropriation, embezzlement and cheating on the jewel loans and the money was given to fake joint liability groups. The alleged occurrence took place in the branches of Pallavaram and Porur. The Pallavaram branch is the subject matter of crime No.57 of 2011 on the file of City Crime Branch-II, Chennai. This is with respect to jewel loans.

Insofar as the Porur branch is concerned, two cases were registered in Crime No.140 of 2011 in the Porur police station and Crime No.3 of 2013 on the file of Commercial Crime Investigation Wing in Anna Nagar, for the jewel loans as well as the creation of fake groups and disbursement of money touching upon the joint liability groups. The accused persons have been specifically named.

However, investigation into the crime No. 57 was closed on flimsy grounds. It was claimed that the records pertaining to other cases had been destroyed in a fire and in the 2015 deluge. Babu preferred a writ petition to transfer the cases to the CBI. But Justice R Subbiah in 2016  rejected the plea citing the Supreme Court ruling, which had cautioned the courts, conferred with powers by Articles 32 and 226 of the Constitution, to bear in mind certain self-imposed limitations on the exercise of their constitutional powers.  Hence, the present appeal.

The bench said the Supreme Court had also held that in exceptional situations, the extraordinary power of transferring the case to the CBI, can be passed sparingly and cautiously, to instil confidence in the minds of the litigants. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp