Days after kid raped and killed, dad claims being threatened

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two weeks after an ex-serviceman was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a four-and-a-half-year-old girl, and his wife for concealing the same, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the city police commissioner on Wednesday that he was receiving threats from the suspect’s son. In the complaint, the victim’s father claimed that the suspect - Meenakshi Sundaram, an ex-serviceman and his wife Rajammal’s son - had threatened them not to testify in court, and urged for a charge sheet in the case to be filed at the earliest. Meanwhile, the suspect’s son also filed a counter complaint, seeking protection as his house was ransacked by the locals. On June 27, the victim’s mother had gone out, leaving the girl alone at home. It was alleged that the suspect Meenakshi Sundaram took the girl to his house, raped and murdered her.

SHRC seeks report after cop attacks labourer

Chennai: State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notice to city police commissioner to conduct a detailed enquiry into an incident in which a head constable attacked a daily wage earner, and submit a report. The policeman was suspended after a video of the incident went viral.

According to news reports, on July 8 night, it was alleged that Muruganandham, 24, a vegetable vendor from Ariyalur district was sitting on the median and was speaking on phone. Suresh, head constable, along with his patrol driver called out Muruganandham. However, the victim was unable to hear him since he was speaking on the phone. The head constable abused him. Suresh allegedly hit Muruganandham with a lathi.

Gold chain snatched from woman, probe on

Chennai: An unidentified man allegedly snatched a three sovereign gold chain from a woman at K K Nagar on Tuesday night. The incident has been recorded on CCTV camera. Police said, at round 8.30 pm on Tuesday, Latha was walking alone on Sixth Street in 23rd Sector after visiting a tailor shop. A man followed her and snatched her chain. The recording showed the woman walking and a man snatching her chain. He fled when the victim raised an alarm.

Main suspect nabbed in rowdy murder case

Chennai: Nearly six months after three men allegedly murdered a history-sheeter in broad daylight, a few metres away from a college at Arumbakam, police arrested Venkatesh, the main suspect, from his hideout at Guduvancherry on Tuesday night. The victim, Kumaresan, 37, had a few criminal cases pending against him. “On the day of the incident, he was returning from the Poonamallee court, when he was hacked to death by three men,” said a police officer.

Children among 42 bonded labourers rescued

Chennai: Forty-two bonded labourers, 28 from Kancheepuram and 14 from Vellore, were rescued from two woodcutting units in two separate rescue operations on Wednesday. Sub-collectors of Kancheepuram and Ranipet were alerted by the Released Bonded Labourers Association. The woodcutting units, located in Konnerikupam in Kancheepuram and Paruvamedu in Ranipet, were owned by a man and his son-in-law, according to members who were part of the rescue operations. From the Kancheepuram unit, 28 people that included 10 children, were rescued. They had been working for years to repay debts.