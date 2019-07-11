Fighting water shortage

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: the acute water scarcity faced by Tamil Nadu has brought to perspective the big challenge the human race faces in the immediate future. In such circumstances, the key is treating wastewater and using it for various day-to-day purposes. This is where Ecodew, a start-up incubated at Maker Village in Ernakulam, is making its presence felt and that too in a natural way.

The seed for the company, which had its official launch in 2017, was actually planted in 2015 after the founders realised the primitiveness of the wastewater treatment technology available in the market at that time.“I had worked with a water engineering company. During my time at the company, we faced a lot of problems with recycling water. This was due to the primitive technology used by the firm. The technology then was not suitable to take on the challenges posed by the latest types of pollutants,” said Muhammed Nujoom, technical director, Ecodew.

So, Yunus Mohammed, Muhammed Nujoom and Akhil Johny carried out R&D for a year before coming up with a new product. “It is a new technology and is completely green. We set up the company only after we developed the product and marketed it.

We wanted to feel the pulse of the market before setting up the firm,” said Muhammed.The product clicked and turned out to be a very viable solution for all types of markets. “We set up Ecodew with an investment of `5,00,000. The money was sourced between us. Ours is an automated system of recycling water and the product used in the Biosieve Microfiltration Technology is a plant-based extract,” he said.

According to him, the unit can be used to recycle household septic water, impure groundwater and even wastewater from the kitchen. “The water purified using the unit is pure and of potable quality,” he said.

The company supplies the unit to the customer and also provides assistance in fitting it, once civil works like construction of a tank to collect wastewater and recycled water are completed. “At present, we have more than 16 clients in India, besides those in countries like Qatar, Dubai, and Maldives,” he said. According to him, the total turnover in the 2017 fiscal, the year the company was launched, was just RS 4,00,000.

“But, in the 2018-19 fiscal, we bagged a turnover of Rs 40 lakh. Our company was recognised as one of the 400 best start-ups in India by Smart Fifty — an initiative by the Government of India and IIM Calcutta. We were also recognised as an innovation partner by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Government,” he said.

Ecodew has launched its overseas divisions in Qatar and Maldives, besides developing its AOX process for Treating Highly Polluted Effluent Water. The team is planning to set up a water technology innovation centre. “The aim is to set up on-site control facilities for industries. Since we are a service-oriented industry we won’t get any investments from outside, other than the companies for whom we are developing the products. At present, we are doing R&D works for IPCL and some paper mills,” Muhammed said.

In a nutshell

Ecodew was set up with an investment of Rs 5 lakh.

The total turnover in 2017 was just Rs 4 lakh but in 2018, it skyrocketed to Rs 40 lakh. Tagged one of the 400 best start-ups in India by Smart Fifty — an initiative by the Government of India and IIM Calcutta.