Green and glam

Published: 11th July 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Rinreichui Kashung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Handmade earrings have a charm of their own. Paper jewellery has seen a surge of popularity in the city, with many in the city taking it up professionally to cater to the expanding market. Upcycling paper waste in a large metro like Chennai is easier than one thinks. Devi Chand has been making sustainable paper jewellery for the last 10 years now. After studying accessory design at NIFT Chennai, she started an online jewellery brand Papermelon in 2009.

Using paper from magazines, old pamphlets, calendars and newspapers, she made bracelets, earrings and bracelets. Her Green Cycle collection is made from organic waste like newspaper and cardboards sourced from friends, family and shops.

“I love working with paper, and even though it is time-consuming and tedious, the final result always makes me smile. Customers love my upcycled paper jewellery,” said Chand, who is a mother. Most of her products are made with recycled paper. The wires and clasps are made of recycled sterling silver.

Homemaker Madhuri Lukkani has been making paper jewellery for the last four years. Her paper earrings are available in various patterns and colours, and are made using the paper quilling technique. “Jewellery design started off as a hobby and it became my passion. I always loved crafts. The earrings are as light as a feather and eco-friendly as well,” she said. Through her Facebook page Quilling Flair, she sells her products to a large audience, with prices starting at `300.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness seem to be the main reasons for many to not only purchase paper jewellery, but also manufacture the same. A mother of two, Sharmila Lakshmanan makes jewellery from paper and terracotta. “I’ve been in the business for the last seven years. The whole idea is to create something beautiful and accessible, while at the same time reducing waste by opting for organic items,” she said. Her intricately detailed pieces are available on her Facebook page, Anjos Fashions.

