Mogappair pumping station to be closed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To connect the newly laid sewage pipeline to the sewage pumping station at SM Narayanan Nagar in Mogappair, Chennai Metro Water will be closing the pumping station on Thursday. ‘From 3 pm to 10 pm on Thursday, the pumping station will be closed,’ said a press release from the board. Residents have been asked to contact the area engineers of zone seven in case of sewage overflow during this period. The contact number of area engineer of zone VII is 8144930907.