Order to take over land from trust upheld

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the orders of a single judge, upholding the directive of the State government to the Quaide Milleth Educational and Social Trust to return avast land, which remained unused for years. The bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C V Karthikeyan upheld the orders dated August 3, 2018, of the single judge while dismissing a writ appeal from the trust, on Wednesday.

Originally, the TN government by a GO dated January 10, 1975, had allotted 40 acres in Nanmangalam Reserve forest in Sholinganallur taluk in Kanchipuram district, to the trust, on the condition that it should utilise the land only for educational purpose, on payment of `100 per acre. The land should be reverted back to the Forest department, in case it could not be utilised for the specified purpose for which it was granted.

As the trust had failed to utilise the entire land and there remained 29.33 acres vacant, the government, by an order dated September 25, 2012, initiated steps to take back the land. Aggrieved, the Trust moved the High Court, which by an order dated August 3, 2018, upheld the GO. Hence, the present appeal.

Holding that there is no merit in the appeal, the bench today directed the trust to continue with the possession of 10.67 acre. It should plant at least 500 new trees within six months and build a boundary wall around the land, the judges added.