Power shutdown on Friday for maintenance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by TANGEDCO on Friday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas. According to a statement from TANGEDCO, the supply will resume before 4 pm if work is completed.

Rajakilpakkam

Venkatachalapathy street, Velachery main road, Durga colony 1 and 5, Kamarajapuram, Bajanai Koil Street 1 and 2, VGP Pon Nagar, Indian Bank, Kalamegam street, Bharathidasam street, State bank colony.

Porur

Part of Mount Poonamallee Road, Shakthi Nagar, Parvathi Avenue, Somasundhara avenue, Ganesh Avenue, Aadibagavan Nagar, Kaviya garden, Sterling Avenue, Part of Kundrathur main road, Ambal Nagar, Vanniyar street, Palayakara street, Mangala Nagar, Ramamoorthi Avenue, part of RE Nagar.