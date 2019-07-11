Home Cities Chennai

Your cancelled order is someone’s meal

 Swiggy, the online food delivery app, witnesses nearly 1,500 cancelled food orders every month.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swiggy, the online food delivery app, witnesses nearly 1,500 cancelled food orders every month. All of this when the food has already been prepared by the respective eateries. According to several studies, as many as 3,000 children die in India daily due to diet-related illness. More than 190 million people go to bed hungry at night in the country. India has been facing and fighting the crisis of hunger since times immemorial.

In a move to address the issue of food waste, No Food Waste NGO has recently started picking up these cancelled orders and distributing them to the needy. Explaining what used to happen to the cancelled food orders, R Arun Kumar, coordinator, No Food Waste-Chennai chapter said, “Once the order is placed, if customers change their mind and cancel or if they do not pick up the phone call of the delivery agent, the food goes to Swiggy hubs which are located in different areas including Anna Nagar, T Nagar, Valasaravakkam, OMR and Urapakkam. Mostly, the riders get the food. One order may contain food for two, four or even ten people and at least 1,500 orders are cancelled every month.”

From March 31, when No Food Waste came into the scene, Swiggy has been updating them on the number of food packets in each hub. The volunteers of the NGO pick up the food and distribute it for poor people on the road or the aged. In April, 3,000 orders were collected and the following month, 1,250 orders.

“It can be of immense help if all the restaurants start giving out the food that is wasted, whether in the kitchen or on the table, if untouched,” said Arun. The NGO in collaboration with Swiggy is now planning on extending this service to seven other districts in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tirupur, Tirunelveli, and Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swiggy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp