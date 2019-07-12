3 held for forcing girl into flesh trade

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a 16-year-old girl complained that she was locked up and gang-raped by five men, police have arrested three women on charges of forcing a minor girl into prostitution. The arrested have been identified as Jabina, 33, Mubina Begum, 38 and Nissa, 32, of Pulianthope. Police have also launched a hunt for the men who allegedly raped the girl.

Police said, the 16-year-old victim was staying with her grandmother since her mother, who is single and working, was not able to take care of her. “Recently, the victim had a fight with her grandmother and left home. She then moved to a friend’s house and was searching for a job, when the friend’s neighbour offered her money and later forced her into flesh trade,” said the investigation officer.“On Monday, the girl returned home and informed her mother that she was raped by five men,” the officer added. Based on this, the police arrested the three women.