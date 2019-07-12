Customs dept foils bids to smuggle gold from Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled bids to smuggle 1.4 kg gold worth Rs 50 lakh and old and used laptops at Chennai airport on Wednesday. On Thursday four passengers, Ahamed Kabeer, 48, of Ramnad who had arrived from Colombo by Sri Lankan Airlines; Maharoof, 39, of Chennai; Kalandar Bahurudeen, 28, of Ramnad; and Manoj Dass, 28, of Chennai, had arrived from Colombo by SpiceJet flight, were intercepted on suspicion of carrying gold.

On search, gold in the form of rubbery spread was found concealed in their rectum. On extraction, 1.365 kg gold worth `48.5 lakh was recovered. Two gold cut bits weighing 40 grams worth `1.5 lakh along with 20 old and used laptops worth `1 lakh, were also found concealed in checked-in baggage of Ahamed Kabeer. Further investigation is under progress. On Wednesday, bids to smuggle gold worth `17.4 lakh was foiled.