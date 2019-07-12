New library block opened at MEASI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new library block was opened at the MEASI Academy of Architecture at the New College Campus in Royapettah on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Robert G Burgess, Consul-General of the United States of America in South India in the presence of Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, Chairman of MEASI. “I urge the US envoy to help MEASI expand their American academic contacts through his good offices. Providing quality education is our motto and this is one reason why students prefer our institution over others,” he said.

Burgess emphasised that the students of the Academy would undoubtedly enjoy the inspiring reading space thoughtfully designed within the new library block. He also said the US welcomes students to pursue higher education in the country and exchange programmes and scholarships are opportunities.