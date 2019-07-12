Home Cities Chennai

Youth arrested for staging lover’s murder as suicide

He promised to commit suicide with her and made her drink poison

Published: 12th July 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

express illustration

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A month after a college girl was found dead at a lodge in Chepauk, her boyfriend has been arrested for murder. The investigation has revealed shocking details of how the boyfriend made the murder appear like a suicide pact. Police say the deceased, 21-year-old third-year B.Com student, was in a relationship with 23-year-old K Sumer Singh of Sowcarpet for three years. Recently, her father got her engaged to another man. 

Upset, Sumer Singh and the girl decided to commit suicide. For this, they checked into a lodge on June 11. They mixed poison in a soft drink, which they planned to share. Police, however, have found now that Sumer was actually tricking the girl. “He made her drink the juice first and when his turn came, he refused,” an official said. 

“When the girl started protesting, he strangled her with her dupatta to death. Fearing that he would get caught, he consumed a little of the poisoned soft drink and fell unconscious.”  The death came to light on the next day, June 12, after repeated knocks on the door by service staff at the lodge went unanswered. The room door was broken open and the couple was taken to hospital. 

Only when the postmortem report came out on July 11, one whole month after the death, did it come to light that the girl had died of strangulation and not poisoning. Sumer has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The girl’s death in June was accompanied by reports of a series of suicide attempts at lodges and hotels across the city. 

Reason for suspicion
Within a span of two days in June, eight persons tried to commit suicide at various city lodges and hotels. Three of them, including this girl, died. It was only when the postmortem report came out was it confirmed that this girl died of strangulation and not poisoning 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide crime
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp