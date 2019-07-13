A legend’s message for his young fan 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Rohit Ashok visited Ramachandra Medical College to meet Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo at a meet and greet, he never expected that it would result in a video message from his favourite cricketer, Chris Gayle.“I was one of six children who got a chance to bat with Bravo. He didn’t bowl at his usual speed, though. He gives good advice. He told us that having a role model is important, and he told me that I should move forward to the ball when I play,” said the 12-year-old.

Rohit was one of the children

to play with Bravo

When Bravo asked Rohit who his favourite cricketer was, he replied it was Chris Gayle. Bravo quickly took a video of the boy.“I really love Universal Boss (Chris Gayle’s nickname),” said the class 5 student of St Bede’s Anglo India Higher Secondary School. Santhome.

“The first match I saw him in was when he hit 175 runs off 66 balls versus Pune Warriors. He’s also cheerful and happy, and I like that too,” said Rohit.

A few days ago, Rohit came home from cricket practice only to find out that his role model had responded to the video. “I want to wish you all the best, okay? And hopefully, I will see you representing India in the future.

India, please take care of DJ Bravo, and DJ Bravo, take care of India,” said the cricketer in the video clip. Rohit shared that he was ecstatic upon receiving the video message, and hopes he can meet his role model soon.