Byju's told to pay Rs 52,000 compensation to Chennai student

For failing to provide necessary facilities and coaching, as assured at the time of joining, a  consumer forum has directed Byju’s, an online coaching platform, to pay Rs 52,000 to a city student.

Published: 13th July 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In his complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), Dinesh Kumar of Aminjikarai said he was working in a private company and enrolled himself for ‘classroom plus tablet’ course offered by Byjus Classes, T. Nagar for CAT 2016 after paying Rs 32,000 as fees.

The institute in its advertisement promised that classes, included screening of pre-recorded videos in a classroom experience, was scheduled to commence in the first week of December 2016. But, the classes began only in January at Annanagar with no faculty and infrastructure and the venue being changed thrice at short notice.

After six months of constant reminders, the coaching institute appointed a mentor and poor quality pre-recorded videos were screened by the staff. The forum presided by M Mony and member R Baskarkumaravel said the online coaching company committed negligence. 

